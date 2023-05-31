Albany. Top area students recognized for scholarly accomplishments

State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) welcomed graduating valedictorians and salutatorians from schools across his Orange County district last week, an annual tradition that gives students a chance to be recognized for their accomplishments and to see the state’s historic Capitol building in Albany.

Students achieving the first and second rank from 13 different high schools were treated to lunch, a tour of the Capitol, a presentation of certificates of achievement, and a formal introduction by Skoufis in the chamber. Parents, family members, and some faculty and administration were also in attendance.

“This has to be one of my favorite legislative days of the year,” said Skoufis, who is a Monroe-Woodbury High School alum. “These students have worked tirelessly throughout their academic career, striving for and achieving excellence–and it paid off. It was my pleasure to welcome them, to share the beauty and grandeur of these halls with them and their families, and to highlight their accomplishments before my colleagues. Orange County’s future is bright.”

Students in attendance included:

Chester Academy: Vincent Im, Valedictorian and Seungju (Sera) Hong, Salutatorian

Goshen Central High School: Ana Loter, Valedictorian and Serena Yeddu, Salutatorian

Monroe-Woodbury High School: Madeline Williams, Valedictorian and Jamie Calub, Salutatorian

Port Jervis High School: Zachery Imhoff, Valedictorian and Rachel Duryea, Salutatorian

S.S. Seward Institute: Timothy Raines, Valedictorian and Joseph Santiago, Salutatorian

Warwick Valley High School: Thomas Kanz, Valedictorian and Trevor Stevens, Salutatorian