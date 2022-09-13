After Tuesday power outage closure, Warwick Valley High School to reopen tomorrow

Class will be back in session as usual tomorrow at Warwick Valley High School, the superintendent’s office confirmed.

The high school released students at noon on Monday, September 12, due to a power outage caused by a blown transformer. The school remained closed for both in person and remote learning today, September 13. According to an official from the superintendent’s office, the high school purchased a new transformer and is installing it with help from Orange and Rockland this evening. The district has also secured two generators to provide the high school with electricity in the meantime. In a message to parents, the district noted that supply chain issues made it difficult to secure the transformer quickly.

In addition, today’s scheduled JV practices, varsity swim meet, and varsity volleyball practice at the high school were cancelled.

The following sports, unaffected by the outage, are still on for today, September 13: varsity girls cross country at Minisink, varsity boys cross country at Minisink, varsity boys soccer vs. Goshen, varsity tennis vs. Port Jervis, all outdoor varsity practices, and all modified practices.

Warwick’s swim meet against Wallkill is rescheduled for tomorrow, September 14.

