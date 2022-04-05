x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

A hoppily ever after

Warwick. These are a couple of bunnies up for adoption at Warwick Valley Humane Society. Not ready for a pet? Visit the humane society’s website to find out how you can support the shelter and its animals.

| 05 Apr 2022 | 02:37

    Anthony HOP-kins

    $!A hoppily ever after

    Mr. Hopkins was recently brought into the shelter after being lost or abandoned. This small bunny can be nervous at first, but will warm up to you over time. He is is neutered, good with children, patient, and ready to hop right into your family!

    Trix

    $!A hoppily ever after

    In addition to being super cute, Trix always has some tricks up his sleeve! He is playful, brave, adventurous and ready to sneak his way into your home. This silly rabbit is loved by everyone – he is neutered and gets along great with kids.