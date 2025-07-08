6 FUFSD students honored

Several Florida Union Free School District students were celebrated during the recent Orange-Ulster BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) graduation ceremony.

Academy Awards were given to one top student within each of the major CTE academies while Program Awards recognized one student within a specific program of study, and three students across the graduating class were selected to receive the Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards to commemorate their achievements, dedication and academic performance.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Seward students who represented our community in outstanding fashion,” S.S. Seward Principal Michael Maesano said.

“It was an extraordinary evening that highlighted not only the accomplishments of our students, but also the strength of our programs and the support of the Florida Union Free School District,” Superintendent Dr. Lisamarie Spindler said. “We could not be more proud of how our students represented our community on such a prestigious stage.”

The following Spartans received awards and scholarships for their work:

Kaylie Krawcyk - CTE Valedictorian, STEM Program Award

Angelina Rodriguez - Gold Award, Appearance Academy Award, SkillsUSA scholarship winner

Elizabeth Scheuermann - Silver Award, Education Academy Award, BTA scholarship winner

Maris Neuman - Education Program Award

Cricket Carey - Visual Arts Program Award

Arianna Rodriguez - SkillsUSA scholarship winner