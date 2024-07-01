46 Spartans graduate

“Amidst all the challenges, you, the Class of 2024, have persevered with resilience. You’ve navigated through uncharted waters, adapting to every twist and turn with grace and determination.” — FUFSD Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler.

“The end of the beginning is now here and all of us are looking to pursue our goals and aspirations... I firmly believe that everyone here is going to reach their goals in the future.” — S.S. Seward Class of 2024 valedictorian Derrick You.