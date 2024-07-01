46 Spartans graduate

“Amidst all the challenges, you, the Class of 2024, have persevered with resilience. You’ve navigated through uncharted waters, adapting to every twist and turn with grace and determination.” — FUFSD Superintendent Lisamarie Spindler.
“The end of the beginning is now here and all of us are looking to pursue our goals and aspirations... I firmly believe that everyone here is going to reach their goals in the future.” — S.S. Seward Class of 2024 valedictorian Derrick You.
“We have had so many amazing opportunities over the past four years, including the senior trips, pep rallies and sports events, that have brought us all together... It is those memories that will live on with us and be the way we remember our time here at S.S. Seward.” — S.S. Seward Class of 2024 salutatorian Ryan Lempka.