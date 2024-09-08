3rd annual Economic Summit set for Sept. 20

This week, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Director of Economic Development Steve Gross announced the third annual Economic Summit to take place on September 20 at Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh. The theme this year is “Creating New Opportunities for the Next Generation, Empowering Orange County for the Jobs and Careers of Today and Tomorrow.”

“Keeping our youth and residents living and working in Orange County is a goal of mine and all who are invested in the economic growth of [this] great county,” said Neuhaus. “I’m glad to see that our third Economic Summit will enable business community members and the public to learn about current and future workforce development needs as they relate to positive economic development and job creation in our community.”

The Economic Summit will bring together key stakeholders, including elected officials, government administrators, community members and those in the education, civic, and business sectors to discuss current issues, trends, obstacles, and future concerns related to Orange County’s continued economic growth and workforce readiness.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will be the featured keynote speaker. Reardon will speak about the condition of the New York State workforce, highlighting current initiatives, challenges, and opportunities. In addition, regional experts and businesspeople will share knowledge and experiences from their respective areas of expertise.

The topic of the three panels is:

• Leaders: Preparing Our Future Workforce

• What Do Employers Need?

• Community Preparedness

“In addition to our keynote, the 2024 Economic Summit will feature regional professionals offering valuable insights about the importance of preparing our community for the careers and jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Gross. “Orange County has a tremendous economic development success story, and there are many exciting chapters yet to be written.”

Panels will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will have a light breakfast and is free; however, pre-registration is required and is being handled in conjunction with the Orange County Chamber. Visit bit.ly/4g77LiR to register.

For more information, see the official event brochure on the Orange County government website.