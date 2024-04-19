33rd annual Duck Derby slated for May 19

Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center’s 33rd Annual Duck Derby will take place on Sunday, May 19 at the Warwick Farmers Market. Spectators can view the event from any of the bridges that cross over Wawayanda Creek in the village of Warwick, from Allstate on South Street to the railroad track crossing bridge on Oakland Avenue.

Kicking off at 1:30 p.m., Winslow’s Duck Derby Team members will pour thousands of numbered plastic ducks into the Wawayanda Creek at 16 South Street and travel downstream while viewers cheer them on. A number of local businesses have sponsored the prizes that will be assigned to the first eight ducks to cross the finish line and enter the prize-winning receptacle.

First Prize is $1,000 cash, sponsored by Vogel & Moore Insurance. CLC Foundation, Ryan O’Leary Financial Advisor CFP Edward Jones, 2 the 9s Automotive, Fogo of NYC, Wine Time of Florwick, the Warwick Valley Farmers Markets and Winslow Therapeutic are each sponsoring one of the remaining seven prizes.

Tickets can be acquired with a $5 donation for each individually numbered duck. The following locations will be selling tickets locally: Albert Wisner Public Library, CBC Beer Bar, Frazzleberries Country Store, Newhard’s The Home Source, Peck’s Wine & Spirits, Pennings Farm Market, and Wine Time of Flowick. To get tickets online, go to Winslow.org/DuckDerby.