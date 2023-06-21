3 from Scout Troop 38 receive Eagle Scout honors

Paul Fromageot, Aiden Hamilton and Thomas Kanz, of Warwick Scout Troop 38, were celebrated on Saturday, June 17, as they received their Eagle Scout awards. The ceremony was held at the Polish Legion of American Veteran’s Hall in Pine Island.

The three worked their way up the ranks of scouting to the pinnacle of Eagle Scout. Each earned multiple merit badges and undertook a significant project to earn this status.

Fromageot created a new entrance sign for Sugar Loaf. The original sign had fallen to disrepair, and he spent a substantial amount of time meeting with town officials, raising money, and learning from an antique furniture restorer how to craft a new sign that looks as if it was original to the arts and crafts hamlet.

“The skills I learned will serve me well,” he said, adding that he is grateful for the help he received to complete his project and that he looks forward to continuing his college education.

Hamilton refurbished the outdoor meet and greet area at the Port Jervis/Deer Park Humane Society, which included painting the fence, laying concrete at the entrance, and rebuilding a bench to make the area safer and more comfortable for patrons and pets. He said he chose the project because he volunteered there with his grandmother when he was younger. Hamilton expressed his appreciation for everyone who supported him.

Kanz built eight benches for the Warwick Humane Society. He recognized the need when he and his family adopted a dog there. He and volunteers he organized spent well over 100 hours completing the project.

“I’m glad to be able to benefit the Humane Society, and to be an active member of the community,” Kanz said.

The ceremony was also significant for the longevity of the troop, which has been active for 69 years. Former troop leader Dan Burns, Sr. traveled from his current home in South Carolina to attend the event. The troop leader from 1983 to 2002, Burns was integral in filling in the blanks for the Troop 38 Eagle Scout and Scoutmasters’ plaque dedications, which took place at the top of the ceremony. He summed up the Eagle award as a “foot step to the future.”

The three young men each had the opportunity to speak about their projects and expressed gratitude for their parents and their mentors. In addition to their Eagle award pin, they received recognition from state and local officials.

“The future of this country is in good hands,” Warwick Town Supervisor, Michael Sweeton, said.