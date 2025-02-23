2025 Municipal Tourism Grant Program announced

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and the County’s Tourism and Film Office announced the Municipal Tourism Grant Program for 2025, which provides municipalities with funds to help plan and execute tourism events aimed at attracting visitors and stimulating local economies.

”These grants provide valuable assistance to our cities, towns, and villages, enabling them to promote and highlight some of the great events they offer throughout the year,” Neuhaus said, who noted this is the third year of the program. “Orange County has many popular events that generate interest and revenue, and this grant program allows us to show our support and invest in our communities. We look forward to receiving many applications from our municipalities and will continue to promote our beautiful county.”

According to the county, in 2024, 27 municipalities received funding through this program, including the Village of Goshen’s Great American Weekend, and the City of Port Jervis’ Bella Notte Italiana Festival.

Grants of up to $4,999 will be awarded based on need and application approval. Applications have been distributed to Orange County’s municipal leaders and will be accepted until July 31, 2025. Eligible municipalities can use the funds for various purposes, including advertising and promotion expenses associated with an event, enhancement of signage and marketing, or website upgrades to make them more user-friendly. Applications will be reviewed by a committee consisting of economic development and tourism professionals from Orange County.

”I am thrilled to collaborate with County Executive Neuhaus, our municipalities, and with the Orange County Legislature to once again promote our county’s amazing events,” said Amanda Dana, director of Orange County’s Tourism and Film Office. “These events attract visitors to every corner of our beautiful county and stimulate our local economies.”

For more information about the grants, contact Lisa Santiago in the Orange County Tourism and Film Office at lsantiago@orangecountygov.com or 845-615-3862.