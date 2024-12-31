15-year-old trail plan incites resident concerns

Residents of Cascade Road expressed their concern about pedestrian safety in relation to the planned bike/hike trail connecting Cascade Lake Park to the town park at Hickory Hills. Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer shared that he met with about eight to 10 residents of Cascade Road at a workshop held ahead of the December 26 town board meeting, who worried the new trail would encourage walking and hiking along the shoulder of Cascade Road.

During the town board meeting, one Cascade Road resident spoke out against the project altogether, sharing his concern about the town being sued because of accidents caused by people walking along the road. He commented on the existing trails that already connect to the Cascade Lake trail.

Dwyer explained that the original plan discussed 15 years ago was to connect the two parks and the only way to do so is via Cascade Road. He acknowledged that this is a tricky situation and noted that he has received almost 20 emails from Cascade Road residents. Dwyer also questioned the lack of earlier feedback on the project, when it has been discussed every year since the town first applied for the grant and that in 2024 alone, he spoke about the project six times at the town board meetings.

Noting the town’s investment of more than $300,000 in engineering in the project thus far, Dwyer said the town would have to pay that money back if they canceled the project. He said the town is going to try and make the best of it and may consider adding signage warning people of the dangers of walking along the shoulder of Cascade Road. He also said that the town may provide additional police presence in the area. He shared his belief that few people would be walking in that area and noted that there will be a walking bridge across Long House Creek, which the town hopes people will use.

Energy tech

The Town of Warwick has extended its moratorium prohibiting the review and approval of renewable energy technology businesses for another six months. Resident Michael Helm asked the board about how they were determining when this technology will be safe. Helm shared his view that there are experts through NYSERTA and other state agencies who care about the safety of the residents and his hopes that the town will engage the services of cleaner technology for running its gid in the future.

Dwyer responded that the town has not solicited an expert to advise them on this matter and shared his belief that nobody can say for certain that this new technology is safe. He added that the town is working closely with NYSERTA and the state in general and is engaging their town planner to improve the town code regarding this matter. He said the town’s focus is on finding appropriate locations within the town for placing these facilities, noting the fires that occurred at battery energy storage facilities in June 2023. He added that the town has no active applications from any company looking to site such a facility in the area.

Dwyer agreed that renewable energy such as battery energy storage systems are the future, as New York State continues to require more electric consumption over natural gas and the town needs more ways to supplement and back up its grid.

In a related news, Dwyer announced that the Orange and Rockland substation at the old prison property at Wickham Woodlands is moving forward. This substation would support the developments on that property as well as the entire town, he said, thanking O&R for their investments in the town.