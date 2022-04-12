12th Annual Black Dirt Feast, August 9, funds food pantries, scholarships, beautification

April 12, 2022. Pine Island, NY. The Black Dirt Feast is back after a two-year Covid-driven absence. The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will again showcase the high quality produce from local farms and the award-winning chefs who will prepare the gourmet meals at this year’s feast, while raising money for the local community.

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce uses the proceeds from the Black Dirt Feast to donate to several local food pantries, fund beautification initiatives in Pine Island, and, even during the pandemic, the Chamber has continued to award Black Dirt Scholarships to deserving youth in the community. This year, three scholarships of $1,500 each will be given to deserving town of Warwick graduating seniors, or students in good standing at a college or university who are, or will be, enrolled in a program for agriculture, equestrian studies, culinary arts, the hospitality Industry or arts and sciences.

This farm to table celebration pairs a sumptuous al fresco meal with fine wines on the great lawn of Glenwood Green in Pine Island. Guests will be seated under a large tent, Tuscan style, at long tables with elegant linens, china and glassware as they relax at sunset, and listen to live music in the breathtaking black dirt region. Guests will enjoy cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres as part of a tasting menu of local salad, soup, fish, poultry, meat and dessert, all from award winning local restaurants who donate their time and staff. Vegetarian options will be available.

The servers and helpers will be Warwick Valley Middle and High School volunteers. Flowers and custom arrangements will be provided by Flowers by Lisa in Pine Island.

This year’s Feast will be held on Tuesday, August 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $150.00 per person, and will be available starting June 1 on our website, www.pineislandny.com, or by email to jerryzim@gmail.com. Please write BDF 2022 in the header of your email. Seating is limited to 250 guests, and we have always sold out quickly.

A full color program guide will describe the hamlet of Pine Island, its history, the nature of the community and the on-going collaboration between farmers and consumers. It will include an ad from each sponsor, the menu, biographical sketches of the chefs, and a list of the source farms for this year’s menu.

Email John Redman at john.t.redman@gmail.com for information on all sponsorship opportunities.

SPONSORSHIP LEVELS

PLATINUM

$1,500.00

Event Program Full Page Ad (4.5 x 7.5”)

Website Banner Listing

Onsite recognition banners

4 Tickets

GOLD

$1,000.00

Event Program ½ page ad (4.5 x .3.625”)

Website Banner Listing

Onsite recognition banners

2 Tickets

SILVER

$750.00

Event Program 1/3 page ad (4.5 x 2.4”)

Website Banner Listing

Onsite recognition banners

2 Tickets

BRONZE

$300.00

Event Program Listing

Website Banner Listing

Onsite recognition banners

Checks should be made payable to:

Pine Island Chamber of Commerce (memo: BLACK DIRT FEAST)

P.O. Box 354

Pine Island, NY 10969

For additional information, contact

John T. Redman, Chairman

Black Dirt Feast 2022

Mobile # 914-474-0722

Email: john.t.redman@gmail.com

# # #