Loan, grants available to protect homes from water damage

Through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, a loan/grant program of up to $50,000 is available to help homeowners at risk of flooding or who have sustained property damage due to heavy rainfalls or other flooding events.

Low- to moderate-income residents who live in owner-occupied, one- to four-unit buildings are eligible to apply.

Projects can include repairing flood damage, floodproofing interior systems, elevating electrical equipment and improvements such as high-efficiency windows and insultation to walls and/or ceilings.

For more information on how to apply, log onto https://shorturl.at/heVYY.