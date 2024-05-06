County to use AI against school bus safety violators

On Monday, May 6, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced the launch of a new school bus safety program in collaboration with school districts countywide and BusPatrol. This initiative aims to address the issue of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses and endangering the lives of children.

The Orange County School Bus Safety Program will equip the entire school bus fleet across the county with AI-powered cameras purported to detect the license plates of vehicles that violate school bus traffic laws. According to Neuhaus, the provision, installation, and maintenance of this technology come at zero cost to the school districts and taxpayers, thanks to BusPatrol’s violator-funded program.

”Ensuring the safety of our children on their way to and from school is a top priority for Orange County,” said Neuhaus. “By partnering with BusPatrol and implementing this innovative School Bus Safety Program, the Orange County Emergency Services Department and I are taking proactive measures to protect our students and prevent tragic accidents caused by reckless motorists.”

The program is set to launch in the Washingtonville school district following an education and awareness campaign aimed at reminding motorists of school bus safety laws. As part of this campaign, road signs will be strategically installed in areas identified as having high instances of “stop-arm violations.” In the 30 days leading up to the program launch, scheduled for June 8, motorists who fail to stop for a school bus with its stop-arm extended and red lights activated will receive warning letters in the mail, without incurring any monetary penalty.

After the 30-day warning period, a first-time stop-arm violation will carry a fine of $250. Subsequent violations within 18 months will incur an additional $25 penalty, up to a maximum of $300.

”We’re proud to partner with Orange County on this critical safety initiative to protect students,” said Justin Meyers, president and chief innovation officer at BusPatrol. “In other communities, automated school bus stop-arm enforcement has successfully reduced violations by more than 40%, and we look forward to changing driving behavior through education and enforcement here in Orange County.”

“Motorists must understand that passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing is illegal,” stated Rob Doss, deputy commissioner of emergency services – police liaison. “Per state law, traffic approaching from any direction must come to a complete stop before reaching the bus, whether on a two-lane road, multi-lane highway, or divided highway. Orange County motorists must follow that law or pay the price.”

For more information about the Orange County School Bus Safety Program, contact Rob Doss at RDoss@orangecountygov.com.