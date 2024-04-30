Conference to focus on the intersection of arts and business

On Tuesday, May 14, the Orange County NY Arts Council will present speakers, panels, networking opportunities and conversations around the ways in which a focus on arts and culture can serve as a key driver in the success of local communities.

The event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, brings together business leaders, cultural organizations, artists and creative entrepreneurs from across the region. Presented by the Orange County NY Arts Council in partnership with Orange County Chamber of Commerce and Arts Mid-Hudson, the conference will provide breakfast and lunch followed by a 5 p.m. happy hour with live music.

The day’s keynote speaker will be Michael Bruno, an entrepreneur and the founder of 1stdibs.com, an online marketplace for antiques, furniture, jewelry, and art. He is also the founder of the home design app Housepad, Tuxedo Hudson Company and Tuxedo Hudson Realty, and Art-Design-Carta. He also developed the Valley Rock Inn and Mountain Club in Sloatsburg.

Additional presenters include:

• Susan Moller, a product strategist, researcher and designer at Makermoto Labs

• John Cimino, an arts entrepreneur and corporate consultant

• Kirsten Catellier, president at Studio A Landscape Architecture and Engineering

• Amy Weisser, strategic planning at Storm King Art Center

• Joseph Minuta Jr., principal architect at Minuta Architecture

• Gilbert Guaring, global head of marketing and strategic planning at Urban Arts Projects

• Bronwyn Whittle, independent UX/UI designer

• Patricia Walsh, founder at PAW Arts

• Melissa Dvozenja-Thomas, executive director at Arts Mid-Hudson.

Tickets can be purchased at ocartscouncil.org. Members of Orange County NY Arts Council, Arts Mid-Hudson or the Orange County Chamber of Commerce are eligible for a discount. Email connect@ocartscouncil.org for more information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities.