Town of Warwick Police Officer Nate Petroski (left) is all smiles as fellow Officer Kyle Smith makes a new friend with this kitten at the “Coffee with the Cop” event that was held last Saturday at the Garden of Eat’n Deli. The Deli is located a few stores down from the temporary headquarters of the Warwick Valley Humane Society in Merchant Square. If you would like to give a good home to a homeless pet, call the Humane Society at 845-986-2473.

Photo by Jennifer O’Connor