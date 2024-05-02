Your Warwick sanctuary awaits

Meticulously maintained, this home on 1.4 acres of gorgeous property highlights trees, berry bushes, and a pond — nature’s best. The spacious home is a balance between social entertaining and serene relaxation. Walk down the newly renovated front walk to the front door and be greeted by an open, airy living room with vaulted ceilings and vented skylights.

The generous sized kitchen dazzles with a gas stove top, double wall oven and ample counter and cabinet space.

The primary bedroom is ensuite and is complete with a charming balcony perfect for morning coffee or tea. The lower level will impress with a huge entertainment room with sliders to a patio, an in-home gym, a fourth bedroom and a full bath.

With this listing, “new” is the key word, with a new roof in 2018, a new garage concrete floor in 2023, and a new boiler in 2015.

Get ready to be pleasingly thrilled upon visiting this one.