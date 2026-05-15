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Your best summer ever

Warwick. Four-bedroom colonial offers comfort and privacy on 19.2 acres.

Warwick /
| 15 May 2026 | 02:26
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Set on 19.2 acres, this stunning four bedroom, two and a half bath colonial offers comfort, privacy and lifestyle. You’ll adore the charming front porch and park-like surroundings. Also delightful is the home’s open layout.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, sleek countertops and flows effortlessly into a cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace.

Sliders out to the expansive rear deck overlook the fenced-in yard. Outdoor living takes center stage with a heated pool and a pool house perfect for ultimate entertaining.

This property delivers a lifestyle as exceptional as its setting.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 319 Bellvale Lakes Road,
Warwick, NY
PRICE: $825,000
TAXES: $15,437
AGENT: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/ Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995