Your best summer ever

Set on 19.2 acres, this stunning four bedroom, two and a half bath colonial offers comfort, privacy and lifestyle. You’ll adore the charming front porch and park-like surroundings. Also delightful is the home’s open layout.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, sleek countertops and flows effortlessly into a cozy family room with a wood burning fireplace.

Sliders out to the expansive rear deck overlook the fenced-in yard. Outdoor living takes center stage with a heated pool and a pool house perfect for ultimate entertaining.

This property delivers a lifestyle as exceptional as its setting.