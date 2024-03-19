x
Yesterday’s Irish Pub is back in business

Warwick. The restaurant is now located at 16 Elm Street.

| 19 Mar 2024 | 02:01
    Frazzleberries owner Marybeth Schlichting, Yesterday’s owner John Christison, and Peck’s Wine & Spirits owner Corrine Iurato. ( Photo by Deb Schweikart)
    The new location at 16 Elm Street. ( Photo by Deb Schweikart)
    The pub celebrated its opening on March 15. ( Photo by Deb Schweikart)

After being closed for nearly two years, Yesterday’s Irish Pub has reopened at a new location right in the Village of Warwick. The much-loved restaurant moved from its long-standing Main Street location to 16 Elm Street, just a short walk away.

The restaurant held a soft re-opening on Friday morning, March 15, complete with a ribbon cutting just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. A large crowd of family, friends, and customers of the beloved Irish pub also came out to show their support for owners John and Peggy Christison.

Yesterday’s is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. For additional updates and information, follow Yesterday’s Irish Pub on Facebook at facebook.com/YesterdaysWarwick.