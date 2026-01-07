Each year, Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site selects a recipient for the Martha Washington Woman of History Award, which is given to a woman who has distinguished herself in the field of Hudson Valley history. It is presented at the site’s annual program, “The General’s Lady,” held in the spring, during Women’s History Month.

If there a woman from the local Hudson Valley area who deserves to be the 2026 recipient of this honor, why not nominate her?

The Woman of History award acknowledges Martha Washington’s important place in history as a devoted patriot in support of the American Revolution and the ensuing new nation. This will be the 24th year the award is given, continuing the site’s desire to honor women who carry on Martha Washington’s legacy by sharing in their devotion to Hudson Valley history.

There are many women who are dedicated to sharing and preserving our history. Women who share a love of history with children by telling them stories or taking them to historic sites, or have done research about the Hudson Valley and has shared the findings to encourage others to do the same, or who has used her private time or who have shared resources to preserve a landmark of historic significance are just a few examples of what could qualify a woman to be a candidate for this award.

Nominations must be completed and received by Jan. 16, 2026. Find the nomination form at parks.ny.gov.