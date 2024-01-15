Winslow celebrates 50th anniversary with gala

In honor of Winslow’s 50th anniversary, Executive Director Susan Ferro has announced the return of their popular fundraising event, The Winslow Gala.

“It’s our 50th Anniversary! Come celebrate with us,” Ferro said. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the generous support of the community and the belief in the power of healing with horses. We all should be proud of the 50 years that Winslow has devoted to helping so many children and adults.”

Aptly named The Golden Gala, the gala’s committee began meeting in October 2023 to work out the details and start planning the fundraising event. The committee is comprised of local business owners and community members, as well as new friends and long-time supporters of the Winslow mission.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Winslow’s campus and will allow guests to experience the transformation of the barn from a rustic riding arena to an event venue. Tickets include dinner, beer and wine, valet parking, access to their auctions, an equine demonstration and a night of dancing with Hudson Valley-based cover band, Some Guys and A Broad.

Sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales are available at Winslow.org/Gala.