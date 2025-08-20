Whaley-Williams now a SUNY Orange trustee

Longtime Hudson Valley and New York City K-12 educator and administrator Catherine Yaa Yaa Whaley-Williams was sworn in as the newest member of the SUNY Orange Board of Trustees, having been appointed to the College’s governing body by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul this Summer.

A resident of Middletown, Whaley-Williams was administered the oath of office by Board Chair Tom Weddell. Her appointment runs through June 30, 2027.

“I am humbled and honored to serve on the SUNY Orange Board of Trustees, with its vision rooted in advancing the College’s mission of building a future-focused, inclusive campus where every student belongs and thrives,” Whaley-Williams said. “I’m also appreciative of the opportunity to further diversify the Board and to be able to serve in the tradition of former Trustee Roberta Glinton and others before me.”

She is currently a supervisor of instructional services with Ulster BOCES, as of October 2024. Prior to that role she had served as the director of student equity in Monticello, a K-12 coordinator of mathematics for the Enlarged School District of Middletown (2018-2022), the K-12 director of mathematics for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District for two years (2016-2018) and was co-principal of the Poughkeepsie ETECH program for one year (2015-16). She previously spent nine years in a variety of educational roles in Brooklyn, including serving as assistant principal of supervision for the City Polytechnic High School and lead math teacher for the founding PTECH in Crown Heights, Brooklyn under the leadership & mentorship of Rashid F. Davis, as well as math teacher and programmer/Inquiry Team member at Benjamin Banneker Academy.

She is also a Middletown business owner, having founded Sadie’s Book & Beverages downtown as the first Black-owned bookstore in Middletown, called a “bookseum,” which is now a mobile community bookstore with some of the most notable moments being visits from Congressman Pat Ryan, former IBM Vice President (and current member of the SUNY Board of Trustees) Stan Litow and former President of the United States Bill Clinton. She was also honored with a key to city for her community work and helping to curate and coordinate five years of Middletown’s Juneteenth celebration in collaboration with Mayor Joseph DeSetefano and his team. Whaley-Williams will also be an honoree for the revitalized Middletown Branch of the NAACP at its upcoming Medgar Evers’ Freedom Fund luncheon.

Whaley-Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics and Africana Studies from Brown University and a master’s in teaching from Pace University. She also attained two math education certificates from City College of New York and her school building leader/district leader license from Touro College of New York. In 2023 she was honored by the Dutchess Chamber of Commerce as one of “40 under 40 Mover & Shaker” honorees.