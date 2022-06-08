Well-tended retail and residential property happily rented, income in place

WARWICK - Calling all entrepreneurs or investors with an eye on a great opportunity, or maybe you just want to diversify your portfolio! Set in the neighborhood of Edenville and zoned commercial for food services, mixed use and residential, this property is the perfect blend to meet your needs. And the best part is that Two-Fifty-Two Pine Island Turnpike comes with a reliable tenant already in place.

This is the retail opportunity you have been looking for with a 1,730 square foot house and a 1,728 square foot retail building that will more than meet your business needs. There is no sweeter spot in the Warwick Valley, and this space is quite the treat. Complete renovations in 2017 and 2018 took these properties down to the studs, so you can make this purchase headache free knowing that new plumbing, electric, insulation and mechanicals are in place.

A well maintained three bedroom, two-bathroom colonial with a large level yard and two car detached garage are among the offerings here. This home comes with a darling of a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinets, plus a great floor plan. The well-maintained retail space is currently rented by a very successful business, so you can take ownership with stable income already in place. The retail business is not for sale. Properties are rented with lease for another two years on both buildings, plus a three-year option and an excellent tenant.

The retail building has central A/C plus alarm system and a half bath. If this sounds like the opportunity you have been searching for, contact Carol Buchanan for an appointment and find out more about how you can make this property yours.

Essential information:

Address: 252 Pine Island Turnpike

Price: $675,000

Taxes: $8,800

Carol Buchanan

Green Team New York Realty

845-705-9162

