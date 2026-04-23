Welcome to Waterbury Pines

Nestled on 3.9 acres in one of Warwick’s most desirable locations, this stunning colonial contemporary home provides four spacious bedrooms, two full baths and two half bathrooms. Beautifully designed and impeccably maintained, this residence honors exceptional privacy only minutes away from the heart of the village.

An inviting living room and a super comfortable family room boast a gas fireplace each. The home’s layout offers a seamless flow with highly generous living spaces.

Inside and out, this listing makes an impressive showing. A must see, must experience home.