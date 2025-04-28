Warwick Valley Rotary Club launches ‘Mission: Membership’

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club is on a mission - Mission: Membership.

On Monday, May 14, the club will host a special evening at the Bone Yard Cantina starting at 7 p.m., aiming to introduce new faces to the world of Rotary and grow its vibrant network of members.

Already the largest club in the Hudson Valley, their goal: More members, more service.

Event organizers Leo Kaytes and Neil Sinclair are thrilled to bring Mission: Membership to life. Featuring the famous Bone Yard Cantina taco bar, the evening will blend great food, fellowship and plenty of fun, all while offering guests a chance to learn more about Rotary’s powerful impact both locally and around the world.

“Rotary thrives on fresh ideas, new energy and a passion for service,” said Club President Laura Barca. “Mission: Membership is our opportunity to welcome those who believe in making a difference, in our local community, our regional community and internationally.”

The Warwick Valley Rotary Club has long been recognized for its community projects, including supporting local food pantries, educational scholarships and international efforts to eradicate polio. By expanding its membership, the club hopes to amplify its reach and impact even further.

If you’ve ever thought about joining a group dedicated to service, leadership, and friendship, Mission: Membership is the perfect place to start.

The Bone Yard Cantina is located on the second floor of 17 Main St., Warwick.

For more information, go to warwickvalleyrotary.org