Warwick Valley Olive Oil celebrates business milestone

Warwick Valley Olive Oil celebrated its 10th anniversary on March 1 with an anniversary ribbon cutting by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. Since opening the store in 2015 owners Chris and Diane Zimmerli have expanded their space and offerings, including hosting monthly cooking demos.

On hand to celebrate with the Zimmerlis were friends and family; Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; Warwick Village Trustee Mary Collura; Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Board President Mike Cordero; Chamber board members Tom Blaney, Kim Corkum, Nikki G. and Nicole Repose; Chamber staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic; and neighbors from local businesses such as Wanderlust, Grappa, and Better Homes & Garden Real Estate.

Warwick Valley Olive Oil is located at 20 Railroad Ave in Warwick. For more information, including business hours, visit warwickvalleyoliveoil.com, call 845-544-7245, or email info@warwickvalleyoliveoil.com.