Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce announces award winners

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce will present awards to deserving members for their accomplishments at their 85th anniversary membership celebration on Thursday, November 21 at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon, N.J., and the entire community is invited.

This year’s award recipients are real estate agent Nikki Grzegorzewski for “Volunteer of the Year”; Doc Grizzanti, Jason Grizzanti and Jeremy Kidde of the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery for “Dedication to the Chamber”; Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center for “Commitment to Community”; Keller Williams First in New York and the law office of Elizabeth K. Cassidy for “Gratitude in Action”; Gilsenan Designs Inc., The Warwick Wine Bar, Vellvette Boutique LLC, and Warwick Water Sports for “New Construction”; 17 and Orchard Candle Co., Pura Vida Art & Music, The Little Lane Play Place, LLC, Over the Moon Consignments & Treasures, and NY Dance Centre for “Community Enhancement”; and Lightclub Curiosity Shoppe of Warwick, Ana Restaurant, Paradigm Athletic Center, and Field Trip Flowers for “Outstanding Renovations.”

The celebration kicks off with a cocktail hour at The Hawk’s Nest Bar at 6 p.m. A dinner buffet will follow in the main lodge area. A festive evening is in store with a tribute to The Chamber’s past and present year, as well as dancing and live musical entertainment.

The event is made possible in part by support from sponsors. The Chamber thanked Ozop Energy Solutions for being a Moonstone-level sponsor; Dawson Motors for being a Diamond-level sponsor, and both 17 & Orchard Candle Co. and Communty2gether Inc. for being Gold-level sponsors.

Tickets to the grand celebration are $85 per person. Spouses, guests and friends of the community are encouraged to attend. Reservations are required on or before November 14. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit warwickcc.org or contact the Chamber office at 845-986-2720 or email: info@warwickcc.org.