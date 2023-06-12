Warwick. Stage Law Firm celebrates recent merger

The law firm Stage and Donohue PLLC brought clients and community members together on June 8 to celebrate the merger of the Stage Law Firm with Donohue, O’Connell and Riley, and to introduce new team members to the firm’s growing client base.

An open house, welcome summer, and appreciation to clients party, the evening was also an opportunity to highlight recent renovations done to the firm’s 11 Oakland Ave. offices.

Doug Stage, Joe Donohue and their staff reminisced about their 15 years of collegial friendship and the Stage Law firm’s 125-year history in the Village of Warwick.