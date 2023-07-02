x
Warwick. South Street Saloon ribbon-cutting

Warwick NY /
| 02 Jul 2023 | 07:43
    The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting at the new South Street Saloon with owners Patrick and Hazel Corcoran. A group of Chamber board members, elected officials and supporters were there to cut the ribbon and wish them well. Sen. James Skoufis also sent a certificate of recognition welcoming the new business.
