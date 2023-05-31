Warwick. Office raises over $2400 for Making Strides

The Warwick Howard Hanna Rand Realty office raised over $2400 for Making Strides of the Hudson Valley in 2022. The group has been raising money for Making Strides and participating in the annual walk at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets for many years.

The majority of the money raised was at Applefest, where they had a booth featuring Tricky Tray raffles. (pictured from left to right: Carole Rogers, Regina Wittosch, Danielle Roche, Ken Krinsky, Elissa Elliott, Marie Altieri, Marsha Talbot, Steven Wing, Kristi Greco, Bridget Wallace, Rachael Heiss, Lucy Zanetti)