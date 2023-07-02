Warwick. Law offices open in historic building

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of The Law Offices of Valerie Zammitti with a ribbon cutting on June 29.

Zammitti has served the Warwick Community for over 12 years and recently opened her new offices at 17 River St. She and her team have opened a beautiful new space in the historic 1910 Lehigh & Hudson Railroad Professional Building, using this unique setting the office showcases non-traditional décor.

For more information about The Law Offices of Valerie Zammitti log onto www.yourplanningattorney.com.