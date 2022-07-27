Warwick home with elegance, space, amenities and nearby amusements

WARWICK - Just reduced and priced to sell! Welcome to 76 Union Corners Road in Warwick. This spacious colonial just under 2800 sq. ft. is situated on the Warwick/Florida border and has much to offer. Sitting on two acres of land, this home has many lovely features and great curb appeal that makes you eager to run through the door of your brand new home.

After a recent price reduction, the time is now to make this stunner of a home yours. Some of the newer updates include a Triangle Tube Furnace with instant hot water, three new toilets, quartz countertop, sink and faucet in half bath and microwave in 2022. A new A/C Unit was installed in 2018.

This house boasts hardwood floors, beautiful picture windows that allow for an abundance of natural light, a fenced in back yard, wood stove, granite countertops, new furnace, generator, hook up for an RV, multiple bedrooms with walk-in closets, crown molding throughout the home, Central Vac, carriage style garage doors, brick front and vinyl siding.

The home has a fantastic layout with four bedrooms and three baths, plus a great family space that just begs you to sit back and relax with your loved ones while a cheery fire keeps you toasty warm no matter the season.

Located in Warwick, this great location affords you entry into the Warwick School District and you will be just minutes away from the Village of Warwick, Florida and Vernon with easy access to all kinds of adventures depending on your interests. Golf, skiing, spas, orchards and wineries are among the offerings in this perfect location. If you’re ready to make a big change, contact Jennifer Connolly and make yourself at home! Call 201-725-5381 for an appointment so you can see this one in person!