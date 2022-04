Warwick Chocolate Company is hosting a fundraiser for the Warwick Fire Department. In time for Easter, they’re giving away seven giant chocolate bunnies. Each day from April 10 to April 16, Warwick Chocolate Company will draw one raffle ticket and award the winner a 26 inch tall, six pound chocolate bunny. Tickets are $3 and 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Warwick Fire Department. Stop by Warwick Chocolate Company at 16 Railroad Avenue to buy your raffle ticket and see the giant bunnies.