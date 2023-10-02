Walden Savings Bank appoints new executive VP & COO

Walden Savings Bank recently named banking and financing executive Stephen Scott as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer.

According to the company, Scott brings 18 years of experience to Walden Savings Bank, most recently as chief operating officer of Salisbury Bank & Trust, based in Lakeville, Connecticut. He will take over for Catherine Terwilliger, who is retiring in February 2024 after 19 years at Walden Savings Bank.

“We’re proud to welcome Stephen Scott and his dynamic record of achievement and solutions to Walden Savings Bank,” said President and CEO Derrik Wynkoop. “We look forward to Stephen leveraging his strategic vision to attain even higher levels of Walden Savings Bank’s exceptional banking experience. We also thank Catherine for her years of quality customer-centric and operational leadership and wish her the best as she embarks on a well-earned retirement.”

“I am thrilled to partner with the Walden Saving Bank team to forge new pathways that complement the bank’s impressive legacy of personalized attention and elite customer service,” Scott said. “For more than 150 years, Walden Savings Bank has been deeply rooted in the Hudson Valley, but its legacy also includes prioritizing ongoing transformation. That has resulted in the comprehensive portfolio of products and services customers benefit from today.”

At Salisbury Bank & Trust, Scott’s responsibilities included planning, coordinating and directing the daily activities of the following departments: Loan Servicing, Customer Support, Electronic Services, Treasury Services, Deposit Operations and Retail Operations, among many other duties. He was also the COO of Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust for seven years, where he managed loan administration, loan servicing, deposit operations and information technology, to name a few.

Scott attended the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Connecticut State University’s Ancell School.