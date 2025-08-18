Virtual Q&A on water needs

The Environmental Facilities Corporation’s (EFC’s) Community Assistance Teams are hosting a virtual Question and Answer session for small, rural and disadvantaged communities to connect with program experts who can help them address community water infrastructure needs. The next session will be held on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

EFC will be joined by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Departments of State, Health, and Homes and Community Renewal. Staff members from each agency will be available to answer program questions from participants. To register for the Q&A session via Webex webinar, log onto https://shorturl.at/QEqNz.

The Community Assistance Teams initiative was launched to connect communities to state and federal funding for water infrastructure. Communities can request in-person or virtual meetings by logging onto https://efc.ny.gov/cat.