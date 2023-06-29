Vintage home offers yesteryear charm

Built in 1910, this vintage style home features three bedrooms and one bath and a classic formal dining room fit for family gatherings and holidays.

For those seeking a sturdy home with charming attributes, look no further. You’ll adore the spacious eat in kitchen and cherish the wrap around porch just begging for rocking chairs and lemonade.

Double plank hardwood floors, a cool antique banister, working radiators and a walk-up unfinished attic creates endless possibilities.

Outside, a deck and a fabulous level yard will help you enjoy the summer of 2023.