Village charmer that’s move-in ready

With a perfect location in the village of Florida, this three-bedroom, three-bath home is modern and move-in ready. A beautifully designed interior boasts a first-floor spotlighting a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled floors, an eat-in area, as well as a formal dining room and spacious living room.

Upstairs, a luxurious primary suite retreat features a barn door entry to the spa-like bath with double vanities, walk-in tiled shower and matching linen closet. A bonus room could serve as a nursery, home office or gym.

Two excellent sized additional bedrooms plus a full guest bath complete the second level.

This lovely home is the perfect balance of small-town charm and contemporary elegance. Make time to see it for yourself, you’ll be overjoyed you did.