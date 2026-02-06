Village Acorn opens doors

Village Acorn, sister store to Village Bungalow, was recently welcomed to 29 Main St. in the Village of Warwick by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Village Acorn is another addition to Main Street by Amy Fritzky and her team that has been five years in the making. This is not just a store, but a community space with story time, activities, and a space for littles to play.

On hand to celebrate were Fritzky, her husband Tom, daughter Stella, mom Lori, friends, customers, a representative from NYS State Senator James Skoufis’ office, and Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce board members and staff.