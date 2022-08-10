Views and elegant convenience in this Warwick ranch

Searching for a home in the Village of Warwick, NY? Your search ends here! Orchard and mountain views come with this tidy, move-in ready ranch. Located in a quiet neighborhood and conveniently located near parks, schools, library, Village shops, cafes, restaurants, commuter bus and nearby golf, swimming, skiing, hiking, wineries, and breweries, this home is everything you are looking for and more in a home.

An attractive approach with a new paver walkway and steps leads you inside where you’ll find warm and comfortable spaces. Take note of the solar panels on the roof which provide added savings on your energy costs. A spacious and naturally lit living room offers a large bay window and a fireplace with brick surround ~ perfect for those cooler days.

The kitchen offers granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and opens to an eating area with a wall of windows where you can gaze into your backyard and enjoy watching the birds. A door leads to the large deck which is perfect for entertaining and barbecues.

Three spacious bedrooms, including the main bedroom with private full bath, plus an additional refreshed full bathroom complete this one-level living space.

An attached one-car garage with easy access to the inside makes it convenient for bringing in groceries and getting in out of the weather. A full basement for added storage is a plus.

Set on 0.4 acres, the yard has all the room you’ll need for outdoor fun and gardens. Don’t let this one slip by! This home also features natural gas heat and central air. Call Kim Starks today at 845-258-7290 to schedule your private tour.