Unbeatable condo with many amenities

Warwick. Enjoy the private patio in this two-bedroom condo.

Warwick /
| 14 Nov 2024 | 12:41
Live in Homestead Village, a highly sought after location. This is a fantastic opportunity to own this comfortable living, two-bedroom, two full bath condo. With an all on one floor layout, the living room is enhanced by a charming woodburning fireplace. The sliding door opens to a private patio replaced in 2023. Peace of mind reigns with a new furnace in 2021.

Homestead Village enjoys a host of amenities like a community pool and tennis and basketball courts. It is also a short stroll to the quaint village of Warwick.

Come experience this comfy condo with affordable taxes.

Essential Information
21 The Knolls, Warwick, NY
Price: $ 359,000
Taxes: $ 3,431
Agent: Marie Altieri
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Agent’s Cell: 845-987-6766