Ultimate luxury in Warwick

Warwick. This home features custom woodwork, a chef’s kitchen, spa, and more.

Warwick /
| 26 Dec 2024 | 12:29
From the wrought iron privacy fence to the media room on the lower level, this four-bedroom, four-bath colonial estate beams an air of sophistication. It’s pure elegance when you enter through the two-story foyer and experience the custom banister, hardwood floors, and the Norman shutter frame on every window.

With an open floor plan, the chef’s kitchen boasts a huge sprawling island, sleek finishes, and a butler’s pantry. The 1,390-square-foot walk-out basement is in the spotlight and defines comfort and versatility with a media room, refreshment bar, and private home spa.

Outside, the meticulously maintained grounds offer landscape lighting, illuminating the in-season gardens. With central air, a two-car garage and an above ground pool, whether you’re inside or outside in this new home, you’ll begin a new chapter where every day feels like a celebration.

Essential Information
Address: 7 Stonewall Ct., Warwick
Price: $1,200,000
Taxes: $16,551
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995