Traditional-style home with modern comforts

On this picturesque street, vintage style homes line the sidewalks. Among them, one particularly inviting two-story home exudes character, warmth and charm. Built in 1872, this three-bedroom, two-bath classic will thrill and excite the prospective home buyer.

A spacious dining room is perfect for dinner parties and friends and family gatherings. Vintage charm prevails in the kitchen with plenty of room for meal preparation. Enjoy a cozy breakfast nook that doubles as a laundry room and has access to the back deck. The living room sports a large bay window, enhancing natural light.

Upstairs, three bedrooms plus a flex space can accommodate guests or a home office, and a shared bathroom provides comfort for all.

A garden shed adorns the backyard for added storage. This listing is a treasure where memories were made and will be made again and where your everyday will feel like a desired retreat.