Townhouse perks offer hassle-free living

Warwick. Homestead Village amenities include access to tennis and basketball courts and a pool.

Warwick /
| 05 Apr 2024 | 02:10
Have less stress with this two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse in Warwick’s desirable Homestead Village. The modern touches provide a clean, updated look throughout.

Brand new flooring graces the first floor and the open concept layout of the kitchen makes it stunning.

The second level features two spacious bedrooms with a full bath and a washer and dryer area. Central air cools throughout.

Being in a community offers all amenities like a pool, tennis and basketball courts and a cute tot lot.

This is definitely an A+ place to call home.

Essential Information
Address: 48 Homestead, Village Dr., Warwick, NY
Price: $350,000
Taxes: $3,750
Agent: Vikki Garby
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Agent’s Cell: 201- 213-9818