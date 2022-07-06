Top the world feeling with stylish interior and big private yard

Welcome home to your contemporary Colonial sitting majestically above Greenwood Lake. Offering views of the mountains and seasonal partial water views, this three bedroom home has a sizable backyard and a lot of privacy.

Starting with the upper level, the bright Great Room has vaulted ceilings, large windows, a fireplace, and hardwood floors, where you feel on top of the world. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Sliders open to a fenced, private backyard with a Trex deck, where you can enjoy an evening glass of wine.

The Master Bedroom also has great views, a Master Bath and walk-In closet. This level also includes another bedroom and an additional bath.

As you enter the lower level from a rocking chair front porch, the family room has a cozy pellet stove for cool winter nights. Adjacent to that is a third bedroom, a half bath and a recreation room which also has outdoor access. Down another level, you connect to a one car garage.

Greenwood Lake has a small village feel with essential shops, water view eateries, boating, a town beach, summer, fall and winter community events and concerts and hiking on the Appalachian Trail. Close by, the historic village of Warwick boasts beautiful shops, restaurants, parks, breweries and wineries.

There’s so much to do here in this bustling village located only forty miles from the George Washington Bridge, with bus service to New York City, and the Tuxedo train station is close by. Whether full-time, or as a weekend getaway, this is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of life! Contact Steven Wing for an appointment by calling (914) 420-3480.

Essential information:

Address: 20 Golden Avenue

Price: $499,000

Taxes: $13,283

Agent: Steven Wing

Howard Hanna Rand Realty

http://www.randrealty.com

(914) 420-3480

Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail the director of sales, Frank Curcio, at sales@strausnews.com.