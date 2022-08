Thunderbird Farms is a working farm and soon to have a grand opening as an agritourism destination. The farm includes sunflower fields, corn trails, scenic wooded trails and a rustic barn. In the Black Dirt Region of Pine Island, this 54 acre farm abuts Black Walnut Creek, where the old rustic barn becomes a “boo barn” during Halloween season. They will celebrate their Grand Opening the weekend of August 27 with food, a beer garden, music and games, planned as a family event.