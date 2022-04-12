Thrive Nutrition brings new smoothies to Village of Warwick

WARWICK – Thrive Nutrition, the brainchild of Angela Romero and her husband Felipe Rodriguez, is a healthy smoothie and energy drink shop, now open in the Village of Warwick on 20 Spring Street.

A health scare 10 years ago prompted Angela to pursue a healthier lifestyle and she dove into the vibrant world of smoothies and energy drinks. Her devotion to good health spawned Thrive nutrition, she says, for “yummy nutrition .“ Her smoothies and drinks are plant based, containing vitamins and minerals. Her love of both nutrition and Warwick launched Thrive Nutrition in the center of the Village. (Her father, a retired NYPD officer, lives in Warwick.)

She and her husband are raising their son in Monroe. Romero and Rodriguez operate the shop. “It’s a family business,” she says.

So, what’s the favorite smoothie at Thrive Nutrition? Strawberry-banana and Oreo Madness.

Thrive Nutrition is open seven days a week, Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.