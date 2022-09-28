Three levels with lovely details and new custom features on 1.4 country acres with pool

This inspired, fully-renovated gorgeous home on 1.4 quiet country acres wows at every turn, with three-floors of new custom features that create 2,648 sq.ft. of aesthetically pleasing livable space, including a large sun-splashed basement recreation room. Your family will have ample living space in this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home.

The must-see video walkthrough showcases eye-popping cosmopolitan features like imported tiles from Mexico, Morocco and Italy, new wide hardwood floors, separate dining and laundry rooms, a brick fireplace, large windows and a huge new Trex deck alongside a sparkling above-ground pool and glass sliders that bring you into the new custom eat-in kitchen, featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, glass-front cabinets, granite counters and island.

You will love the flow of this home. Every inch of this home has been fully redone, including most wiring and plumbing. The master bedroom includes an attached bonus room and a spa-like en-suite with radiant heat floors and separate luxurious Jacuzzi tub.

Work from home in this amazing sanctuary; or live a great recreational family life in the country air. Everything has already been done from top to bottom, with you in mind. Here you get three levels of living space, so your family can stretch out and relax, and there’s even a two-car attached garage for added storage space.

This is a beautiful property where you will enjoy your privacy and the peace and quiet of country living. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Sandy Glazman for an appointment by calling 845-987-2000 and get ready to make yourself at home!