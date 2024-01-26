x
This Greenwood Lake gem is move-in ready

| 26 Jan 2024 | 06:17
Comfort and style prevail in this three-bedroom, one-full bath Greenwood Lake home. Embrace the safety of the level fenced-in yard and prime parking.

Lake life provides year-round activities and beach access is a stone’s throw away. Your summer will resemble an everyday resort with swimming and boating always on the schedule.

Step into a modern sanctuary with central air and upgrades throughout the home. The versatile floor plan allows flex space for all your needs.

The new kitchen is adorned with quartz countertops, a center island and gleaming stainless-steel appliances.

Hardwood floors sparkle and natural gas provides modern-day efficiency.

Your beautiful sanctuary awaits, just an hour away from the vibrancy of NYC, while living in the heart of the Hudson Valley.

Essential Information
Address: 8 Wilson St., Greenwood Lake, NY
Price: $419,000
Taxes: $ 6,242
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re-Max Town and Country
Office: 845-765-6128
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995