This Greenwood Lake gem is move-in ready

Comfort and style prevail in this three-bedroom, one-full bath Greenwood Lake home. Embrace the safety of the level fenced-in yard and prime parking.

Lake life provides year-round activities and beach access is a stone’s throw away. Your summer will resemble an everyday resort with swimming and boating always on the schedule.

Step into a modern sanctuary with central air and upgrades throughout the home. The versatile floor plan allows flex space for all your needs.

The new kitchen is adorned with quartz countertops, a center island and gleaming stainless-steel appliances.

Hardwood floors sparkle and natural gas provides modern-day efficiency.

Your beautiful sanctuary awaits, just an hour away from the vibrancy of NYC, while living in the heart of the Hudson Valley.