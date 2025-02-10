There’s no place like home

Charmingly remodeled four-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse on one acre will evoke quaint memories of the “Wizard of Oz.”

The kitchen boasts granite countertops and lovely maple cabinets. The open concept floor plan and tall ceilings provide open air spacious living. You’ll marvel at the guest bedroom on the main level. Three additional bedrooms are housed upstairs. An unfinished walk-up attic would be great for a future library/gym or exercise space.

This home is close to shopping, schools, churches, restaurants, lovely parks, wineries and hiking trails. Its prime location makes this timeless home a must see, must experience!