The long wait for the perfect property is over

Dreams do come true! Come and see for yourself!

Ten Spectrum Drive is amazing and private - situated on over five acres with a barn. A spacious home for your family with four bedrooms and four full baths. Here you will have all the room you need for your family and then some.

A beautiful foyer makes a very welcoming first impression as space stretches before you in this stunner of a home. Come and be impressed by this gracious flowing floor plan and the well apportioned rooms. There’s additional living space with a separate entrance, bathroom and kitchenette, perfect for a mother daughter or guests.

This home is a must see home for those who like to entertain and it’s also perfect for a weekend getaway. Use it as you will. This versatile home has everything you could possibly want in an attractively priced package with over 4,000 square feet of living space.

Features include a first floor bedroom (not master), family room with cathedral ceiling, hardwood flooring multi level decking and an above ground pool. There’s also a fireplace and two car attached garage plus walk-out basement and attic storage. Other features include central air and three zone heating.

The location is also great close to route 17 and minutes from the Village of Sugar Loaf and Warwick.

If you’re ready to make this picture perfect home yours, contact Rosy Wansor for an appointment by calling 845-629-4695 and see this one in person.