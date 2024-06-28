The Little Lane Play Place holds ribbon cutting

On June 27, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting for The Little Lane Play Place located at 129 Route 94 #2 in Warwick. On hand to celebrate with owners were their friends and family; Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; WVCC Executive Director Stefanie Keegan Craver; and board members Jean Beattie, Kristen DeRosso Dawson, Nikki G., and Kerim Tulun.

The Little Lane Play Place was founded by two local Warwick moms Holly McPherson and Venus Lageman. McPherson and Lageman felt the area was lacking a fun-filled, modern, imaginative play space for families to enjoy and play freely. The indoor play space offers a safe and stimulating environment for children to explore, learn, and play.

The space was designed with a variety of interactive activities, including climbing structures and imaginative play areas.

The Little Lane Play Place is open seven days a week for open play, classes, birthday parties, and special events. They offer walk-ins, pre-booked open play sessions, and play packs or memberships. For more information, visit thelittlelaneplayplace.com.